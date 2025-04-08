Jaipur Hit-And-Run Case: Congress District Vice President Removed

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 8 (IANS) The Congress on Tuesday removed its district vice president, accused in the Jaipur hit-and-run case, in which three people died and six others were injured.

Usman Khan, who, in an inebriated state, mowed pedestrians, has been arrested.

The deceased included a brother and sister.

According to the police, first Usman's SUV collided with other vehicles on MI Road and then entered the narrow streets of the city, where it mowed down pedestrians. The police arrested the driver with the help of locals.

Meanwhile, protests erupted outside the Nahargarh police station on Tuesday morning, with people demanding compensation for the victims' families.

The incident occurred around 9.30 p.m. on Monday.

Additional DCP (North) Bajrang Singh Shekhawat said Usman, 62, caused the most destruction within a 500-metre stretch.

Virendra Singh (48), Mamta Kanwar (50), and Monesh Soni (28), Mohammad Jalaluddin (44), a resident of Manbag Khor Sharda Colony, Deepika Saini (17), Vijay Narayan (65), Zebunnisha (50), Anshika (24), and Awadhesh Pareek (37) were injured in the incident and rushed to the hospital.

At the medical facility, Mamta Kanwar and Awadhesh Pareek were declared dead.

Tragically, Virendra Singh succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning.

The condition of the injured remains critical, and they are being treated in the trauma ward at Sawai Mansingh Hospital (SMS).

Khan, a resident of Rana Colony in Shastri Nagar, Jaipur, owns a factory that makes iron beds in Vishwakarma Industrial Area.

The family of the deceased woman, Mamta Kanwar, has filed an FIR against Usman. In the wake of this incident, residents are furious, and police from four stations have been deployed around Nahargarh Road and surrounding areas to maintain law and order.

Usman's SUV has been seized and investigation is underway, the police said.