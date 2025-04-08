403
Tourism And Consumption Propel Uruguay’S Economic Growth In 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Uruguay's economy continues its upward trajectory, with the Leading Economic Activity Indicator (ILC) reporting eight consecutive months of growth in March 2025.
The Center for the Study of Economic and Social Reality (CERES) highlighted this trend, which signals sustained expansion following a 3.1% GDP growth in 2024.
Strong performances in agriculture, energy, trade, and cellulose production fueled last year's recovery. This marked a significant improvement from the 0.7% growth recorded in 2023.
The rebound stems from favorable conditions in key sectors. Agriculture grew by 11%, driven by soybean exports , while energy expanded by 20%, reversing previous declines.
The cellulose industry benefited from increased exports linked to the operationalization of UPM's second plant. Tourism and private consumption are now leading growth in early 2025, with projections estimating a GDP increase of 2.5% this year.
Despite positive indicators, challenges remain. Fiscal pressures and reduced investment following the completion of major infrastructure projects could dampen growth. Uruguay's reliance on external markets adds vulnerability to global economic shifts, particularly in neighboring Argentina and Brazil.
The CERES Leading Index continues to provide critical insights into economic trends. In February 2025, it showed a modest positive change of 0.1%, though fewer sectors contributed to overall growth compared to earlier periods.
Simultaneously, the Central Bank 's Monthly Economic Activity Indicator revealed a year-on-year increase of 2.9% in January but signaled deceleration when adjusted for seasonal factors.
Uruguay demonstrates resilience amid shifting dynamics, but sustaining long-term growth requires addressing structural challenges like export diversification and fiscal imbalances. The country's steady recovery offers hope but underscores the need for strategic reforms to ensure continued progress.
