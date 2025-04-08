403
Colombian Coffee Production Soars 23% In March Amid Strong Exports
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia's coffee production surged 23% in March 2025, reaching 1.06 million 60-kilogram bags, according to the National Federation of Coffee Growers. This marked a significant recovery compared to March 2024, driven by favorable weather and improved farming practices.
Over the first quarter of 2025, production totaled 3.78 million bags, a remarkable 36% increase from the same period last year. The past twelve months saw output rise to 14.99 million bags, the highest level in over two decades.
The El Niño climate phenomenon contributed to dry and sunny conditions, boosting flowering and crop yields. The Federation's efforts to renew aging plantations with rust-resistant coffee varieties also played a pivotal role.
Farmers renewed 100,000 hectares of coffee farms, enhancing productivity despite financial challenges. Technical support and targeted assistance programs further stabilized the sector.
Colombian coffee exports also rose sharply. March exports increased 26% year-over-year to 1.26 million bags, while first-quarter exports climbed 21% to 3.6 million bags. The United States remained Colombia's largest buyer, accounting for nearly 40% of total exports.
Coffee remains Colombia 's most important agricultural export, supporting over 560,000 families and covering more than 842,000 hectares across 23 departments. Domestic consumption has also grown steadily, with Colombians consuming over 2.2 million bags annually.
However, challenges loom on the horizon. Heavy rains earlier this year could affect the October-December harvest. Additionally, U.S.-imposed tariffs on Colombian coffee add uncertainty for exporters navigating global market fluctuations.
Despite these risks, Colombia's coffee sector demonstrates resilience and adaptability, underscoring its critical role in the nation's economy and global supply chains.
