Azerbaijan And Pakistan Discuss New Projects To Boost Mutual Investments

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan and Pakistan have engaged in discussions to advance bilateral economic cooperation and encourage mutual investments, Azernews reports.

Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov shared on the "X" platform that during his visit to Pakistan, he met with the country's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Muhammad Ishaq Dar.

"Azerbaijan and Pakistan held discussions on issues on the agenda of joint activities in the economic sphere, projects aimed at promoting mutual investments, cooperation in the energy sector and strengthening trade relations," Jabbarov stated.

The talks reflect the growing strategic partnership between the two countries, particularly in sectors such as energy, trade, and industrial development.