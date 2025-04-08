403
GSC Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership With Databricks
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dartford, UK – GSC Technologies, a leading provider of IT solutions, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Databricks, a pioneer in AI-driven analytics. This collaboration marks a significant step in revolutionizing ERP systems by integrating next-generation AI and data-driven capabilities to enhance business efficiency and decision-making.
Enterprises today rely on ERP platforms such as SAP, Oracle, NetSuite, and Microsoft Dynamics to manage critical operations. However, traditional ERP solutions often face challenges, including siloed data, slow decision-making, lack of AI-powered insights, and inefficient forecasting. By combining GSC Technologies' ERP transformation expertise with Databricks' advanced AI-driven analytics platform, businesses can now unlock the full potential of their ERP systems.
Through this partnership, GSC Technologies and Databricks will offer:
Seamless ERP Data Integration – Extract, process, and analyze ERP data at scale
AI-Powered Predictive Analytics – Optimize financial planning, demand forecasting, and workflow automation
Real-Time Insights & BI Dashboards – Enable AI-driven recommendations for smarter decision-making
Cloud-Native ERP Optimization – Scalable solutions for AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud
"Together, we are helping businesses unlock the full potential of ERP systems by integrating AI, leveraging Databricks' Lakehouse architecture, and driving real-time operational intelligence," said Ritesh Mehta, Head of Delivery at GSC Technologies.
This partnership underscores GSC Technologies' commitment to empowering organizations with intelligent, data-driven ERP solutions that enhance operational agility, efficiency, and business growth.
About GSC Technologies
Founded in 2005, GSC Technologies is a leading provider of integrated IT solutions, specializing in IT services, IT consulting and IT infrastructure in Europe and USA. With a commitment to business transformation and innovation, we empower organizations with cutting-edge technology to drive growth, efficiency, and a future-ready workforce. For more information, visit
Media Contact
GSC Technologies
...
