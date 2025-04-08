Kritika Kamra: We Need To Get Over The Shame Around Hand-Me-Downs

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) Actress Kritika Kamra has talked about the underrated mindset that more people should adopt is embracing the beauty and practicality of secondhand items.

Asked what's one underrated habit or mindset she believes more people should adopt, Kritika told IANS:“I think we need to get over the shame around hand-me-downs. We should be able to pass on the things that we are bored of, and it's absolutely fine to thrift or get things from family/friends that they don't want anymore.”

“Different people wear the same hinge differently. So even if you're wearing something used, the way it looks on you will be unique and new.”

The actress, who has launched a fashion initiative called "Cinnabar" to empower women artisans in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh, urged people to“stop throwing things out.”

“Also, shop in your closet. I promise you if you're organised and can see everything you own, you'll be able to make many sets from things you already wear and haven't yet. Get creative.”

Talking about how her style has evolved over the years, both on and off screen, the actress, who stepped into the world of acting in 2007 with the college drama "Yahaan Ke Hum Sikander,” said:“On screen my style is always a collaboration with the stylist, the director, and the cinematographer."

"It changes with each project, as per the demands of the world and era the story is set in. I always try to find small ways to distinguish between my characters.”

“It could be a signature accessory like a nose pin or a particular hairstyle. Styling is a very important part of characterisation. It's also a gateway for an actor to get into the skin of a character.”

Off-screen, Kritika has always leaned towards neutral palettes.

“I also have a deep appreciation for all things handmade, so my personal style is a mix of classic western casuals and some statement Indian pieces like sarees. For the glamorous, red carpet style, I'm lucky I get dressed by some very talented people, so I keep all the fun fashion experiments and expressions reserved for that.”