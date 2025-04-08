Sanjana Sanghi Talks About The Importance Of Education In Shaping One’S Purpose

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Aside from being an emerging talent in Bollywood, actress Sanjana Sanghi is also the Youth Champion with UNDP (United Nations Development Programme).

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, Sanjana underlined the importance of education in shaping one's purpose.

She shared insights from her international work - amplifying youth voices across borders and pushing for systemic change through education and empowerment.

Opening up about what inspired her, Sanjana said,“I remember watching Emma Watson speak at the UN and thinking - this is where real impact begins. Teaching children gave me a sense of connection. Eventually, I started mentoring volunteers and building that initiative forward. I have a dream to have an organisation where no one is uneducated in our country, I feel lack of education penetration is the larger social issue in our country.”

She is of the opinion that education can resolve several issues such as gender and pay disparity, and lack of health awareness.

Sanjana went on to add,“The lack of education is the root of larger issues we face. Solve that, and you address gender and pay disparity, menstrual health awareness, Women's Rights and so much more. Unfortunately, in lockdown, the studies show that 10 Million girls were forced to drop out of school and pushed into domesticity, and the number for boys was less than a million."

On early success and dealing with challenges she further spilled, "OM not performing at the box office was the first time I realised what 'process is the prize' meant. Even though it didn't, I remember calling all my friends over on the Friday of release to celebrate, because it was a journey that I enjoyed so much, and it was such a joyride for me as an experience, doing a film with Adi in itself was a blast!"