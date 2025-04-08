403
Increasing Threats of Data Breaches, Role of AI in Data Security
(MENAFN) Data breaches globally incur an average cost of almost USD4.5 million, but the broader impact, including damage to reputation, loss of customer trust, and hefty regulatory fines, paints a more alarming picture. With the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI), the importance of data security has never been more critical.
Senad Aruc, the founder and CEO of the Netherlands-based security operations company Imperum, emphasized that data security is now a crucial concern not only for individuals but as well as organizations and nations alike.
Adressing to a news agency during Turkey’s Personal Data Protection Day, Aruc noted that no country is immune to the dangers associated with data breaches. While AI has the potential to achieve remarkable things with large datasets, it has also raised serious concerns about data security.
Aruc pointed out that AI could be “misused in the wrong hands,” stressing that data security is especially problematic for major tech companies that handle large volumes of user data to train AI models, often without proper consent. This, he explained, could result in “systematic violations of privacy.”
He also highlighted the issue of “smarter and safer data usage,” stressing the need for both individuals and organizations to establish ethical boundaries in managing data.
Aruc’s company, Imperum, is working on solutions that combine AI with strong security measures, addressing the rising sophistication of data-targeting attacks. These attacks exploit human error and psychological manipulation to breach security.
