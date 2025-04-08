403
Russia successfully launches Victory Rocket to mark WWII anniversary
(MENAFN) Russia's Soyuz-2.1a rocket, known as the Victory Rocket in honor of the 80th anniversary of World War II's conclusion, successfully lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Tuesday, as reported by the Russian Space Corporation (Roscosmos).
This launch sent the Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft into orbit, carrying a crew of three: Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky, along with NASA astronaut Jonathan Kim, all heading to the International Space Station (ISS).
The Soyuz MS-27 is utilizing a rapid "two-orbit rendezvous" trajectory, enabling it to reach the ISS in just three hours and 17 minutes. The docking with the Russian Prichal module is scheduled for 12:04 p.m. Moscow time (CMT0904) later today, with the crew expected to spend 245 days aboard the space station.
The launch of the Victory Rocket featured special symbols on the vehicle, honoring the victory in World War II and representing resilience and unity across generations and the universe.
