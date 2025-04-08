Iran's Foreign Minister And US Envoy Witkoff To Lead Talks In Oman

Abbas Araqchi, Iran's Foreign Minister, announced that indirect talks between Iran and the United States will begin next week on Saturday, April 12 in Oman.

In a post published on social media platform X, Araqchi described the upcoming talks as both an“opportunity” and a“test,” adding that“the ball is in America's court.” He emphasized that both Iran and the U.S. will meet for high-level indirect discussions in Oman, signaling a critical moment in their bilateral relations.

The relationship between Iran and the U.S. has been strained for years due to various issues, including Iran's nuclear program, economic sanctions, and regional tensions. These ongoing disputes have pushed relations into a crisis, making any potential dialogue significant.

In line with this, the Iranian news agency, Tasnim, which is affiliated with the Iranian government, reported that Abbas Araqchi and Steve Witikoff, a representative from the Trump administration in the Middle East, will engage in indirect negotiations on Saturday in Oman.

Although Iran has termed the talks as indirect, U.S. President Donald Trump stated in a White House press briefing that the discussions would be direct.

President Trump warned that if negotiations with Iran fail, the country could face severe consequences, particularly regarding its nuclear program. He emphasized that Iran must not develop nuclear weapons, making it clear that military action remains a possible outcome.

Trump's nuclear diplomacy began last month when he sent a letter to Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, offering Tehran a two-month window to reach an agreement. However, the letter did not specify when the two months would commence, leaving ambiguity in the timeline.

Despite Trump's outreach, Khamenei had initially rejected the prospect of direct talks with the U.S. president, particularly after Trump's withdrawal from the 2018 Iran nuclear deal. However, Khamenei responded with his own letter in late March, signaling a potential shift in the dialogue.

Trump had reinstated maximum sanctions against Iran in January 2025, following his return to the White House, and warned Iran to choose between abandoning its nuclear program through negotiations or facing military confrontation.

This shift in Iran's willingness to negotiate suggests that the U.S.'s strategy of enhancing its military and weapons presence in the region has influenced the Iranian stance. While the path forward remains uncertain, this upcoming round of talks could be pivotal in shaping future relations.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram