Eritrea: World Health Day Observed At National Level

World Health Day, observed annually on 7 April, was commemorated at the national level in Asmara under the theme“Healthy Beginnings – Hopeful Futures.” The event was attended by Ministers, senior Government officials, as well as heads of UN offices in Eritrea.

Speaking at the event, Dr. AndebrhanTesfatsion, Acting Director General of Public Health at the Ministry of Health, stated that the objective of World Health Day is to serve as a reminder for all of us to ensure“Universal Health Care for All, Everywhere.”

Dr. Andebrhan noted that, as a result of strong efforts, prenatal treatment coverage has reached 98%, and the number of pregnant women giving birth at health facilities has increased by 80%. Vaccination coverage has also reached 98%. As a result, he stated, the maternal and child mortality rates have been significantly reduced in global terms.

Dr. Nonso Ejiokor, Acting Representative of the World Health Organization in Eritrea, commended the Eritrean Government for its efforts to improve healthcare services in collaboration with partners. He expressed his pride in being involved in such a working environment.

Dr. Ejiokor further noted that globally, nearly 300,000 women die each year from pregnancy-related causes. More than 2.3 million newborns die within their first month of life, and 1.9 million are stillborn-many in low-resource settings.

The event featured various programs highlighting the significance of the day, as well as a general knowledge competition.

According to a report from the Ministry of Health, over 60% of the Eritrean population receives healthcare services within five kilometers of their place of residence.

World Health Day is being observed for the 77th time at the international level and for the 29th time at the national level.

