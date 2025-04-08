403
Houthi group claims drone attack on "military target" Tel Aviv, U.S. warships
(MENAFN) On Monday, Yemen's Houthi movement declared that it executed a drone strike aimed at a "military target" in Tel Aviv, Israel, and launched cruise missiles at two U.S. warships stationed in the Red Sea.
Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea made the announcement in a televised statement. He remarked, "We carried out an operation against a military target in Tel Aviv, using a Jaffa drone." He also noted, "Our naval and air forces also conducted a joint military operation targeting two U.S. destroyers in the Red Sea with several cruise missiles and drones."
Sarea clarified that the missile strikes on the U.S. vessels were a direct reaction to "in response to the ongoing U.S. aggression and crimes against Yemeni people," specifically citing recent U.S. airstrikes on a residence in Sanaa that reportedly resulted in the deaths of at least four individuals and injuries to over 20, 11 of whom are women and children.
The Houthi spokesperson asserted that U.S. military actions would not dissuade the group from its dedication to supporting the Palestinian cause. He pledged that their operations would persist until Israeli "aggression" against Gaza ceases and the blockade on the territory is lifted.
Tensions between the Houthis and the United States have intensified since March 15, when U.S. military airstrikes against Houthi positions resumed. These strikes are intended to prevent the Houthis from targeting naval and commercial vessels in the Red Sea.
The Houthis contend that their actions are retaliatory measures against U.S. airstrikes in Yemen and aim to pressure the U.S.-backed Israel to halt its offensive in Gaza and allow humanitarian aid to reach the besieged Palestinian region.
