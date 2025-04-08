403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bugatti UAE named ‘Bugatti Global Service Partner of the Year’ for 2024
(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, UAE — April 07, 2025 - Al Habtoor Motors, the exclusive partner of Bugatti Automobiles in the UAE, is proud to announce that Bugatti UAE has been named ‘Bugatti Global Service Partner of the Year’ for 2024, further cementing its position as a leading force in the brand’s global network and emphasising its unwavering commitment to excellence in aftersales service and customer care.
Awarded to global service partners that demonstrate unparalleled performance in cultivating deep connections with customers, anticipating their needs, and delivering service with the highest level of dedication and attention to detail, this prestigious recognition represents the pinnacle of excellence in aftersales care.
With service and maintenance at the heart of the ownership experience, Bugatti UAE has set a new benchmark in aftersales, showcasing industry-leading technical proficiency, state-of-the-art service facilities, and an uncompromising commitment to customer satisfaction.
This latest achievement adds to Bugatti UAE’s impressive list of accolades, reinforcing its leadership within the global network. In 2023, the UAE division was named ‘Best Performance Partner for the Middle East and Asia Region’ for service, while in 2022, it secured third place globally for ‘Sales Excellence’.
Ahmed Al Habtoor, Chief Executive Officer of Al Habtoor Motors, commented, “At Al Habtoor Motors, every detail matters, and Bugatti UAE has exemplified the highest standards of excellence, delivering world-class service that embodies the prestige of our brand. This accolade further strengthens our leadership in Bugatti’s global network. We remain fully committed to exceeding the expectations of every Bugatti owner, ensuring they receive the unparalleled service they deserve.”
Joseph Tayar, Director of Al Habtoor Motors Prestige Division, said, “It is an honor to be recognised as the ‘Bugatti Global Service Partner of the Year’ for 2024. This prestigious recognition reflects not only the hard work and passion of our talented team but also our commitment to setting the highest standards in after-sales service. We are dedicated to elevating the Bugatti ownership experience, pushing the boundaries of service innovation, and ensuring that every customer is treated with the highest level of care and attention.”
Beyond its exceptional service, Bugatti UAE continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the brand’s presence in the region. Highlighting its significance as a key global market, Bugatti Dubai became the world’s first location to host the Silent Bugatti Tourbillon launch in 2024, showcasing its dedication to innovation and exclusivity.
Awarded to global service partners that demonstrate unparalleled performance in cultivating deep connections with customers, anticipating their needs, and delivering service with the highest level of dedication and attention to detail, this prestigious recognition represents the pinnacle of excellence in aftersales care.
With service and maintenance at the heart of the ownership experience, Bugatti UAE has set a new benchmark in aftersales, showcasing industry-leading technical proficiency, state-of-the-art service facilities, and an uncompromising commitment to customer satisfaction.
This latest achievement adds to Bugatti UAE’s impressive list of accolades, reinforcing its leadership within the global network. In 2023, the UAE division was named ‘Best Performance Partner for the Middle East and Asia Region’ for service, while in 2022, it secured third place globally for ‘Sales Excellence’.
Ahmed Al Habtoor, Chief Executive Officer of Al Habtoor Motors, commented, “At Al Habtoor Motors, every detail matters, and Bugatti UAE has exemplified the highest standards of excellence, delivering world-class service that embodies the prestige of our brand. This accolade further strengthens our leadership in Bugatti’s global network. We remain fully committed to exceeding the expectations of every Bugatti owner, ensuring they receive the unparalleled service they deserve.”
Joseph Tayar, Director of Al Habtoor Motors Prestige Division, said, “It is an honor to be recognised as the ‘Bugatti Global Service Partner of the Year’ for 2024. This prestigious recognition reflects not only the hard work and passion of our talented team but also our commitment to setting the highest standards in after-sales service. We are dedicated to elevating the Bugatti ownership experience, pushing the boundaries of service innovation, and ensuring that every customer is treated with the highest level of care and attention.”
Beyond its exceptional service, Bugatti UAE continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the brand’s presence in the region. Highlighting its significance as a key global market, Bugatti Dubai became the world’s first location to host the Silent Bugatti Tourbillon launch in 2024, showcasing its dedication to innovation and exclusivity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment