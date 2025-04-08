Cell Therapy Packaging Market Report 2025-2035: Primary Packaging Leads Cell Therapy Market With Advantages In Protection And Cost-Efficiency

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Therapy Packaging Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035, by Type of Therapy Packed, Package Engineering Design, Scale of Operation and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added tooffering.

The global cell therapy packaging market is estimated to grow from USD 360 million in the current year to USD 1.2 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period, till 2035.

Over the years, the pharmaceutical industry has witnessed several advancements in drug development. It has gradually shifted from a one-drug treats-all model to a more personalized approach to treatment, which involves the use of personalized cell therapies for various disease indications. This shift has led to an evident change in the pharmaceutical packaging domain as well.

The packaging of cell therapies is relatively more complex than that of small molecule therapeutics and other biologics. It requires specific conditions for fill / finish, storage and transportation in order to maintain the sterility and viability of cells at cryogenic temperatures and stringent quality standards. Given the complexities associated with handling cell therapies, it has become imperative for cell therapy developers to outline a strategic plan for their packaging and transportation.

In the recent past, to ensure the sterility and quality of cell therapies, several developers have forged strategic agreements with industry stakeholders to ensure the integrity of their therapeutic intervention while storage / transport. It is worth highlighting that the service providers are steadily advancing their packaging technologies beyond the conventional packaging products to meet the demand for cold chain and cryogenic environment required to maintain the stability of these novel, state-of-the-art therapies. Owing to the rising demand for cell-based therapeutics, the market for cell therapy packaging services is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.

Cell Therapy Packaging Market: Key Segments

Currently, T-Cell Therapies Occupy the Largest Share of the Cell Therapy Packaging Market

Based on the type of therapy packed, the market is segmented into T-cell therapies, dendritic cell cancer vaccines, stem cell therapies, NK-cell therapies, and other advanced therapy medicinal products. Owing to their proven efficacy in treating cancer effectively, the T-cell therapies segment holds the maximum share of the cell therapy packaging market. This trend is likely to remain the same in the forthcoming years.

Commercial Scale is the Fastest Growing Segment of the Cell Therapy Packaging Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the scale of operation, the market is segmented into clinical and commercial scale. While clinical accounts for a higher market share, it is worth highlighting that the commercial scale segment is expected to witness substantial market growth in the coming years.

Currently, the Primary Packaging Segment Occupies the Largest Share of the Cell Therapy Packaging Market

Based on the package engineering designs, the market is segmented into primary and secondary packaging. At present, primary packaging holds the maximum share of the cell therapy packaging market and this trend is likely to remain the same in the forthcoming years. This can be attributed to the numerous advantages of primary packaging, such as protection, ease of use, cost-effectiveness and dosage control.

Asia-Pacific Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market

Based on the key geographical regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the world. It is worth highlighting that, over the years, the market in Europe is expected to grow at a higher CAGR.

Cell Therapy Packaging Market: Key Insights

The report delves into the current state of the cell therapy packaging market and identifies potential growth opportunities within the industry. Some key findings from the report include:



Several industry players claim to have the required capabilities for packaging of different types of cell therapies; of these, 94% of the firms offer multiple additional services across different stages of product development.

Close to 90% services offered by the stakeholders in this domain are for passive packaging of cell therapies; of these, nearly 50% of the players offer dry shippers as the passive system at cryogenic temperature range.

Over 30 companies offer packaging services for cell therapies in various formats; majority of these firms are headquartered in North America.

Nearly, 50% of the cell therapy packaging products are bags used for storage and protection of drugs; further 71% of these products offer packaging products at cryogenic temperature ranges.

In pursuit of a competitive edge, stakeholders in this domain are actively upgrading their existing capabilities and enhancing packaging-related service portfolios.

Since 2016, there has been a marked increase in the partnership activity in this domain; most of the recent collaborations are focused on the packaging technology / platform integration.

As more cell therapies are anticipated to receive approval in future, developers are anticipated to forge strategic partnerships with contract service providers to outsource a part of their business operations.

In order to meet the rising demand for cell therapy products, manufacturers have established their presence in various regions across the world; presently, the US emerged as the key manufacturing hub for cell therapies. The market's growth is likely to be driven by the rising demand for cell therapies; the future opportunity to be well distributed across various scales of operation and geographies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Pharmaceutical Filling and Packaging

3.3. Importance of Pharmaceutical Packaging

3.4. Types of Pharmaceutical Packaging

3.5. Packaging of Cell Therapies

3.6. Cell Therapy Packaging: Key Considerations

3.7. Challenges associated with Cell Therapy Packaging

3.8. Concluding Remarks

4. CELL THERAPY PACKAGING SERVICE PROVIDERS: MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Cell Therapy Packaging Service Providers: Overall Market Landscape

5. CELL THERAPY PACKAGING PRODUCT PROVIDERS: MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Cell Therapy Packaging Products: Market Landscape

5.3. Cell Therapy Packaging: Product Providers Landscape

6. CELL THERAPY PACKAGING SERVICE AND PRODUCT PROVIDERS: COMPANY PROFILES

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2 Cell Therapy Packaging Service Providers

6.2.1. Almac

6.2.1.1. Company Overview

6.2.1.2. Cell Therapy Service Portfolio

6.2.1.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.2.2. Catalent Biologics

6.2.3. Cryoport Systems

6.2.4. Yourway

6.3. Cell Therapy Packaging Product Providers

6.3.1. Saint-Gobain Life Sciences

6.3.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.3.3. West Pharmaceutical Services

7. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Key Parameters

7.3. Methodology

7.4. Cell Therapy Packaging Service Providers: Company Competitiveness Analysis

8. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Partnership Models

8.3. Cell Therapy Packaging: List of Partnerships and Collaborations

9. LIKELY PARTNER ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Scope and Methodology

9.3. Potential Strategic Partners for Cell Therapy Packaging Providers in North America

9.4. Potential Strategic Partners for Cell Therapy Packaging Providers in Europe

9.5. Potential Strategic Partners for Cell Therapy Packaging Providers in Asia Pacific and Rest of the World

10. CELL THERAPY DEVELOPERS AND MANUFACTURERS: CASE STUDY

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape

11. GLOBAL CELL THERAPY PACKAGING MARKET

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Assumptions and Methodology

11.3. Global Cell Therapy Packaging Services Market, Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

11.4. Scenario Analysis

11.5. Key Market Segmentations

12. CELL THERAPY PACKAGING MARKET, BY TYPE OF THERAPY

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

12.3. Cell Therapy Packaging Market: Distribution by Type of Therapy

12.3.1. T-cell Therapies Packaging

12.3.2. Dendritic Cell Vaccines Packaging

12.3.3. Stem Cell Therapies Packaging

12.3.4. NK-Cell Therapies Packaging

12.3.5. Other Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Packaging

12.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

13. CELL THERAPY PACKAGING MARKET, BY SCALE OF OPERATION

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

13.3. Cell Therapy Packaging Market: Distribution by Scale of Operation

13.3.1. Clinical Scale: Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

13.3.2. Commercial Scale: Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

13.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

14. CELL THERAPY PACKAGING MARKET, BY PACKAGE ENGINEERING DESIGN

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

14.3. Cell Therapy Packaging Market: Distribution by Package Engineering Design

14.3.1. Primary Packaging: Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

14.3.2. Secondary Packaging: Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

14.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

15. CELL THERAPY PACKAGING MARKET, BY KEY GEOGRAPHICAL REGIONS

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

15.3. Cell Therapy Packaging Market: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions

15.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

16. CONCLUDING REMARKS

16.1. Chapter Overview

17. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

18. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

