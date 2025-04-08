u-blox AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

u-blox Divests Dual Mode Cellular-Satellite Communications Business to Trident IoT

07.04.2025 / 19:00 CET/CEST

Thalwil, Switzerland – 7 April 2025 – u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, has divested its dual mode cellular-satellite communications business - along with a core development team - to Trident IoT, Inc., California, for an undisclosed amount. This transaction follows u-blox's recent divestment of its Cellular business in March 2025, which did not include the dual mode cellular-satellite communications business. Stephan Zizala, CEO of u-blox, stated:“We are pleased to have found a partner in Trident IoT, enabling continuity for our customers and ensuring our talented engineers can continue driving innovation in satellite communication technologies. This move aligns with our strategic focus on our Locate business.” Michael Lamb, CEO of Trident IoT, added:“We are thrilled to acquire this proven technology and the skilled team behind it. As satellite communications play an increasingly critical role in the IoT industry, this acquisition positions Trident IoT to capitalize on growing market opportunities.

u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact.

Trident IoT is a different kind of semiconductor company. Founded by a team of IoT veterans with over a century of industry knowledge, we specialize in products and services that simplify your product development journey. Trident IoT is built around three pillars: IoT Silicon and Tools, Design and Development support, and US-Based certification services. Built by developers for developers, our mission is to enable you get to revenue faster with simply better products. To learn more about Trident IoT, visit us at Disclaimer

