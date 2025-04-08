Maasai Mara's Legendary Lion Lorkulup Honored On New York Times Square

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) WanMiaoYiWang Pet Service Company and Chinese Wildlife Enthusiasts Call for Global Attention to the Survival Crisis of African Lions

New York, USA – On March 3, 2025 (New York time), Nanjing WanMiaoYiWang Pet Services Co., Ltd., in collaboration with nearly 200 Chinese wildlife conservationists, hosted a special event in Times Square, New York, to honor one of the most legendary lions-Lorkulup, a member of the Black Rock Boys. The event featured an immersive video exhibition and the distribution of informational brochures to raise awareness about the immense challenges facing African lions.

At the event, a memorial video created by Chinese lion enthusiasts was played on the LED screen at the 41st Street in Times Square. The video vividly showcased Lorkulup's majestic presence on the African savanna, expressing the deep remembrance of his admirers. Additionally, posters and flyers featuring heart-touching images drew the attention of passersby.







A tourist, Mr. Peris, commented:“This event is very meaningful. I had never realized how challenging the survival environment for African wildlife is. From now on, I will pay more attention to them and contribute to wildlife conservation.”

Lion fans were there to support the event and share information about Maasai Mara's wild lions and other wildlife challenges with pedestrians.

Ms. Yingxi, one of the attendees, shared:“My boyfriend and I happened to be in New York during this event, and we feel honored to speak up for Lorkulup and other wild animals. Lorkulup's tragic passing was heartbreaking for many lion enthusiasts, and will learn about the Maasai Mara lions-they need our help.”

The Maasai Mara National Reserve is Kenya's most renowned wildlife sanctuary, famous for its Great Migration and the“Big Five.” Lions, in particular, are key species in the ecosystem and major attractions for tourists worldwide. Many lions in the region receive officially recognized names, and Lorkulup was one of them.

As one of the most influential lion kings in recent years, Lorkulup was admired for his exceptional hunting skills and gentle, family-oriented nature. Visitors traveled from all over the world just to catch a glimpse of him. However, despite being in his prime at 7.5 years old, he was tragically found dead on January 25, 2025.







Lorkulup(2017.8-2025.1) photo by Vipul Khatri

Notably, exactly one year and one day earlier, on January 24, 2024, another famous lion from the Black Rock Boys coalition, Olobor, died due to human-wildlife conflict. Then, just a few weeks after Lorkulup's passing, on February 6, 2025, a more severe incident occurred at the border of Maasai Mara and Serengeti.

In retaliation for a livestock attack by lion king Osopia and a sub-group of the Oloolaimutia pride, which killed a cow on February 1, local herders poisoned five lions and over 13 hyenas.

These consecutive deaths of iconic lions highlight the serious survival crisis of African lions, calling for an urgent reassessment of human-wildlife relationships.







0lobor(2017.8-2024.1) photo by Elmoundo Wild

While Maasai Mara is a top wildlife tourism destination, its booming industry has led to habitat fragmentation due to the expansion of tourism facilities, shrinking territories for animals. Additionally, some irresponsible tourist behaviors, such as chasing or feeding wild animals, further intensify ecological pressures.

However, the greatest threat to African lions remains human-wildlife conflict-particularly conflicts with the local Maasai herders and illegal grazing activities. In recent years, over 50 documented lions, 6 leopards, and 15 cheetahs have reportedly died due to human-wildlife clashes in the Maasai Mara region. The actual number of unrecorded deaths remains unknown.

Mr. Chen, the event organizer, emphasized:“This event is not just about remembering Lorkulup but also a global call to action. We want people everywhere to recognize the importance of wildlife conservation.”

This Times Square event marks the second major tribute to Lorkulup, following the first memorial held in London's Westfield on February 15, 2025.