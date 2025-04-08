403
Putin aide unveils suggestion for Musk’s intended Mars mission
(MENAFN) Russia is offering to contribute advanced technologies, including a compact nuclear power station, to support Elon Musk’s planned Mars mission, according to Kirill Dmitriev, President Vladimir Putin’s special economic representative. Dmitriev shared the proposal during the International Arctic Forum on Thursday, emphasizing Russia’s nuclear expertise as valuable for long-duration space missions.
Dmitriev, who is also involved in US-Russia talks, suggested that Russia's space agency Roscosmos and its nuclear energy giant Rosatom could play crucial roles in enhancing the safety and efficiency of the mission. He pointed out that 2025, marking the 50th anniversary of the Apollo-Soyuz Test Project, would be a symbolic year to announce such a collaboration.
Though SpaceX CEO Musk has not publicly responded, Dmitriev expressed his willingness to discuss the potential cooperation with Musk directly via videoconference. This outreach comes amidst improving US-Russia relations, highlighted by recent talks that laid the groundwork for restored scientific and diplomatic cooperation between the two nations.
Putin has also expressed support for collaborating with Musk, suggesting that Russian businesses should be prepared to join forces with Musk on future scientific endeavors. Musk’s goal to launch an uncrewed Mars mission by 2026 and possibly send humans by 2029 has already been confirmed, with Starship prototypes expected to play a key role in the initial phases.
