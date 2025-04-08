403
Putin declares Russia is going to ‘finish off’ Kiev’s forces
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that Russian forces are gaining momentum across the front lines and could soon "finish off" Ukraine's military, while accusing Kiev's European backers of obstructing a diplomatic resolution to the conflict. Speaking on Thursday during a meeting with the crew of the Arkhangelsk nuclear submarine, equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles, Putin reiterated that Moscow had always sought a peaceful resolution but was met with deception from the West, including the failed Minsk Agreements and the 2022 Istanbul peace talks.
Putin specifically blamed Western leaders, particularly former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, for encouraging Ukraine to continue its armed resistance with the goal of strategically defeating Russia. He also warned that Russia’s military strength should not be underestimated. “Apparently, they forgot or fail to understand what the Russian people are made of,” Putin remarked, addressing the naval crew.
While acknowledging the ongoing conflict's turning point, Putin expressed confidence in Russia’s military superiority and stated that Russian troops now hold the strategic initiative. He emphasized that, although Russia remains open to peace talks, these must address the root causes of the conflict, including ensuring Russia's long-term security.
Despite his tough stance, Putin reiterated that Russia was open to negotiations, but insisted on a permanent, legally-binding solution, which includes demands for Ukraine’s demilitarization, neutrality, and recognition of territorial changes.
