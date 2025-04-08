403
Putin vows Russia will never fully trust ‘Western partners’ ever again
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared that Russia’s trust in Western Europe has been irreparably damaged, and while Moscow remains open to working with the European Union on resolving the Ukraine conflict, it will no longer do so based on trust. During a meeting with Russian submarine crews following the launch of a new nuclear submarine, Putin expressed cautious optimism toward US President Donald Trump’s efforts for diplomatic resolution, but made it clear that Europe is no longer seen as a reliable partner.
Putin accused Western leaders, particularly those from France, Germany, and the UK, of manipulating peace efforts, such as the Minsk Agreements, to buy time and rearm Ukraine. He claimed that these agreements were merely a strategy to prepare Ukraine for military action against Russia. The Russian president also blamed former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for derailing peace talks in 2022 and said that the West had encouraged Ukraine to continue fighting, essentially sacrificing its people to defeat Russia strategically.
Despite these breaches of trust, Putin emphasized Russia’s willingness to engage in dialogue with European nations, but future agreements would need to be backed by firm and enforceable guarantees. He proposed that Ukraine could be placed under a temporary UN-led administration to organize democratic elections and create a legitimate government that could negotiate a lasting peace with Russia. Putin stressed that any solution must safeguard Russia’s long-term security.
