Ukrainian Fighters Destroy Russian EW Antenna, Enemy Positions Near Vovchansk

"Reconnaissance and strike UAV teams and mortar crews from the Scorpion unit of the Hart Brigade neutralized nine occupiers and destroyed an electronic warfare antenna during strikes on enemy positions," the statement said.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.