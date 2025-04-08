Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Fighters Destroy Russian EW Antenna, Enemy Positions Near Vovchansk

2025-04-08 01:11:18
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighters from Ukraine's Hart Brigade have destroyed a Russian electronic warfare antenna and enemy positions in the Vovchansk sector.

According to Ukrinform, the Hart Brigade reported this via Telegram and released corresponding video footage.

