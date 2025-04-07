Letter To Editor SKIMS Cardiologists Heal With Heart And Humanity

Representational Photo

I recently had the privilege of witnessing the unmatched professionalism and compassion of the Cardiology Ward at SKIMS, Soura. My mother, who suffers from multiple ailments, developed a sudden heart-related issue. Based on prior OPD advice, I administered emergency medicine and rushed her to SKIMS. She was promptly attended in the Casualty Section and later shifted to the Cardiology Ward.

There, I met Dr. Mansoor, whose calm demeanour and attentive care brought immense relief to us. His approach went beyond treatment-he truly healed with his heart. Over the next few days, I observed several doctors and staff, and was moved by their tireless dedication. Dr. Mehraj ul Islam, always smiling and deeply focused, stood out with his warmth and skill. Dr. Sadiya impressed with her grace, professionalism, and quiet confidence. Dr. Nayeem, too, reflected calm and commitment in every interaction.

Nurses, paramedics, and food staff all displayed remarkable discipline and compassion. I've visited many hospitals, but none matched the humane and healing touch I witnessed here.

This letter is a humble tribute to the angels in white coats at SKIMS. Their mentors, teachers, and families should take immense pride in shaping such noble professionals.

– Bilal Ahmad Khanday

