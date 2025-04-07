MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) BMW installs 294 robots in major upgrade of factory in Germany

April 7, 2025 by Mark Allinson

BMW has taken a significant step forward in its automation strategy with the commissioning of an expanded body shop at its Regensburg vehicle plant in Neutraubling, Germany.

The upgrade involved installing a total of 294 industrial robots into the facility – a clear signal of the company's continued investment in high-efficiency, digitally integrated car manufacturing.

Spanning 40,000 square meters, the newly inaugurated body shop is designed to support rising global demand for the BMW X1 and BMW X2 models.

According to the company, the plant now produces more than 120 vehicle bodies per day, with each body undergoing up to 4,771 welding operations performed by 238 welding guns mounted on robotic arms.

While BMW has not disclosed how many robots were used in the facility prior to this expansion, the scale of automation now deployed reflects broader industry trends and BMW's own trajectory toward“future-proof” production.

The company has invested more than €550 million over the past two years into upgrading its operations in the region, which includes not only Regensburg but also Wackersdorf.

In a statement, Plant Director Armin Ebner said the move signals a“firm commitment” to the Upper Palatinate as a long-term industrial location.

Digital twin-enabled automation

One of the standout features of the new body shop is the use of digital twin technology. Every robot and system was digitally modeled before being physically installed, allowing engineers to simulate and optimize workflows virtually.

This approach reduced downtime during installation and made it possible to begin production swiftly following commissioning.

The integration of this digital backbone supports BMW's ambition of building smart factories where humans and machines collaborate in tightly choreographed environments.

Although the press release does not reference human-robot collaboration specifically, BMW has previously been a pioneer in this area - deploying lightweight collaborative robots (cobots) in several of its production lines for tasks such as adhesive application and part handling.

Broader automation strategy

The Neutraubling upgrade fits into BMW's global strategy of integrating automation and artificial intelligence across its manufacturing network.

The company has experimented with AI-guided robotic surface processing in its paint shops, and more recently conducted a trial with humanoid robots from Figure AI at its Spartanburg plant in the US, assessing their potential for repetitive or ergonomically difficult tasks.

This systematic embrace of automation not only improves efficiency and product consistency but also reflects the automotive industry's broader shift toward software-defined manufacturing.

In such environments, robots are no longer treated as isolated machines but as dynamic components of a real-time, data-driven production system.

Automation as competitive edge

As carmakers race to electrify their product lines and digitalize production, automation is increasingly viewed as a strategic differentiator.

Plants capable of rapid, scalable, and flexible production are better positioned to respond to shifts in demand, particularly as the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) accelerates.

BMW has previously announced plans to produce electric versions of the BMW X1 at Regensburg, and the new body shop is expected to play a key role in supporting that strategy.

For now, the 294 robots installed in Neutraubling represent a concrete benchmark of BMW's automation ambitions – and a glimpse into the future of automotive manufacturing.