Levy Consulting Co. Celebrates Three Years In Business

Levy Consulting Co., a St. Louis consulting firm, celebrates three years in business

St. Louis consulting firm reflects on anniversary, invites business community to celebrate

- Monique Levy, Founder of Levy Consulting CoST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Levy Consulting Co., a St. Louis-based consulting firm offering fractional COO services for small businesses, nonprofits and startups, today announced its third anniversary. Over the past three years, the firm has helped businesses navigate complex challenges and scale operations effectively, solidifying its reputation as a trusted partner in the fractional consulting space. The business will recognize its success and celebrate its client partnerships with a special, invitation-only celebration to be held at The Maryland House on Thursday, April 10, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. CDT.Levy Consulting Co. offers a range of business performance consulting services, including fractional COO and strategic advisory, financial strategy and expense optimization, performance and team development, technology integration and systems optimization, and hospitality and service industry consulting. Through its personalized service offerings, the firm helps small and family-owned businesses, social impact organizations and scaling start-ups access executive-level expertise without the full-time commitment, making it easier for companies to focus on growth.The consulting firm was founded by Monique Levy, a former attorney and non-profit professional with over a decade of experience in executive operations and management. Over the past three years, the firm has supported 14 businesses and organizations, helping them navigate operational challenges and implement processes that drive lasting results. Levy Consulting Co. has added $1.7 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) for its clients and reduced client operating expenses by $1.8 million. Major projects delivered include the source-to-launch of a company intranet, the concept-to-opening of a full-service bar, the opening of two retail locations for a client in 2025 (fiscal year), the management of the structured sunset of an organization, and the leading of organizational restructures and reorganizations. With a 97% client satisfaction rating, the firm continues to be a trusted partner in fostering business growth and efficiency.“Three years ago, we set off on a mission to empower businesses with the leadership and strategies they need to thrive in today's competitive landscape,” said Monique Levy, Founder of Levy Consulting Co.“As we reflect on our achievements, we are grateful for the incredible partnerships and the trust our clients have placed in us. We look forward to continuing our growth and helping even more companies succeed.”For more information on Levy Consulting Co., visit . To request an interview with Monique Levy, please contact Emma Sammuli at sammuli@1905newmedia.About Levy Consulting Co.Founded in 2022 by Monique Levy, Levy Consulting Co. provides tailored consulting services for businesses seeking to optimize their operations and leadership structure. With a focus on delivering actionable strategies and fostering long-term growth, Levy Consulting Co. has quickly become a trusted advisor for businesses looking to scale effectively. The firm offers a range of business performance consulting services and is committed to excellence, transparency, and client success at every touchpoint. To learn more, visit .

