AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES NEW PRESIDENT JAMES G. KRUEGER, MD, PHD, INSTALLS NEW BOARD MEMBER ALEXA B. KIMBALL, MD, MPH

NEW YORK, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During its Annual Meeting of the Board of Directors, American Skin Association (ASA) announced that renowned dermatologist James G. Krueger, MD, PhD has become the organization's newest President. Dr. Krueger joins an illustrious group of individuals who have led the organization for nearly four decades. His roles at The Rockefeller University include Head of the Laboratory for Investigative Dermatology, D. Martin Carter Professor in Clinical Investigation, Senior Attending Physician, and both Co-Director of the Center for Clinical and Translational Science and Chief Executive Officer of the Rockefeller University Hospital.

"I am excited to welcome our new President and look forward to working closely with Jim. His 40 years of pioneering research and experience in the field of dermatology will be a tremendous asset to our organization," said Howard P. Milstein, Chairman of ASA.

Dr. Krueger's research group at Rockefeller was the first to conduct clinical trials with specific, targeted immune antagonists in psoriasis; this work established that elimination of pathogenic T cells from skin lesions could reverse the full pathological phenotype of psoriasis. Since then, his group has used immune-based therapeutics to dissect inflammatory pathways in psoriasis and to conduct parallel pharmacogenomic studies that define mechanisms of targeted therapeutics in human populations. A more recent focus has been the definition of new inflammatory pathways as well as new types of inflammatory cells in psoriasis lesions that are now being targeted with new biologic drugs.

He has more than 400 scientific publications, most in high-impact journals. Dr. Krueger has also been honored for his scientific and clinical contributions by election to the American Society of Clinical Investigation, the Henry Kunkel Society, the Association of American Physicians, and the Austrian Academy of Sciences.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank our immediate past President, who will now serve as President Emeritus, Dr. David Norris. David's dedication to ASA over the last three decades has been inspiring," added Howard P. Milstein. David A. Norris, MD has devoted 28 years to ASA, serving as President for eight years and, according to his colleagues, has been instrumental in ASA's success during that time.

In addition, ASA announced Alexa B. Kimball, MD, MPH, as its newest board member. Dr. Kimball is CEO and President of Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, an academic multi-specialty physician group with more than 2,400 employees. A professor of dermatology at Harvard Medical School, Dr. Kimball's research focus is psoriasis and hidradenitis suppurativa. She has published up to 385 papers, conducted more than 150 clinical trials, and boasts extensive experience in drug development and innovation.

"I welcome Dr. Kimball to the ASA Board of Directors. She is a wonderful addition, and we look forward to working with her as we continue to strive towards our crucial mission," said Howard P. Milstein.

Dr. Kimball also serves on the Advisory Council to the Director of the National Institutes of Health. Her many accolades include the American Skin Association Research Award for Health Policy and Medical Education, Fierce HealthCare's Women of Influence Award, a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Psoriasis Foundation, the Joseph B. Martin Dean's Leadership Award for the Advancement of Women Faculty at Harvard Medical School, and Extraordinary Women Advancing Healthcare in Massachusetts by the Women's Edge.

ABOUT AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION

A unique collaboration of patients, families, advocates, physicians and scientists, ASA has evolved over nearly four decades as a leading force in efforts to defeat melanoma, skin cancer and other skin diseases. Established as a 501(c)(3) organization to serve the now more than 100 million Americans - one-third of the U.S. population - afflicted with skin disorders, the organization's mission remains to: advance research, champion skin health - particularly among children, and drive public awareness about skin disease. For more information, americanskin.

American Skin Association has earned Candid's 2025 Platinum Seal of Transparency and the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator.

SOURCE American Skin Association

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED