NC Community Colleges Shine In Statewide Celebration Of Excellence

NC Community College System, State Board, and Foundation host prestigious event honoring outstanding students, faculty, staff, and business partners

RALEIGH, N.C., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The North Carolina Community College System , State Board , and Foundation co-hosted the NC Community Colleges Awards Dinner and Celebration on Thursday evening to recognize the very best in academic excellence, teaching innovation, workforce partnership, and student perseverance across the state's 58 colleges.

Mr. Kyle Harris, a student at Vance-Granville Community College, receives the Dallas Herring Achievement Award, presented by Kelly McManus of Arnold Ventures.

Nearly 230 esteemed guests gathered at The Umstead Hotel in Cary to celebrate community college excellence. The event, emceed by Jacqueline Matter , Wake Tech Alumna, FOX5 DC Anchor, and Miss North Carolina International 2016, included three award segments: Spirit Awards, Faculty and Staff Awards, and the Workforce Development Pinnacle Awards.

"This evening, we gathered to celebrate the remarkable achievements of our students, faculty, staff, and industry partners who are integral to the continued growth and success of our communities," said North Carolina Community College System President Dr. Jeff Cox. "Community colleges remain at the core of workforce development in North Carolina, and it is a privilege to acknowledge the exceptional contributions and dedication of all the award recipients throughout our state."

Spirit Awards

These awards are named after two North Carolina community college pioneers: Dr. W. Dallas Herring, who was the state's earliest champion of community colleges, and Dr. I.E. Ready, who was the first president of the System.

The Spirit Awards segment was introduced by Board Chair of the Foundation, Mr. Donny Hicks.

"The time is now for NC community colleges. I submit that there is no cause more worthy of our time and treasures than advancing NC community colleges, which includes our 58 colleges and 600,000 students," Hicks said. "Across the country, community college students have too often been the least, the lost, and the forgotten. Let's show the nation that here in North Carolina, community college students are celebrated, supported, and set on their path to shine."





One student from each institution received an Academic Excellence Award prior to the event – the highest academic honor the System bestows on its students, presented by the NC Community Colleges Foundation . [See Full List ]

The Dallas Herring Achievement Award to Mr. Kyle Harris of Vance-Granville Community College, presented by Arnold Ventures . [See Award Video ] The I.E. Ready Lifetime Achievement Award to Dr. Dale McInnis , President Emeritus, Richmond Community College, presented by Golden LEAF Foundation . [See Award Video ]

This segment, presented by Duke Energy, also included a tribute to Hurricane Helene and recognition of the 14 western community colleges most affected by the storm and how they responded during the recovery.

After this video documenting the devastation, Ms. Stephanie White, a mother of five and current student at Blue Ridge Community College, shared her personal story of triumph and how Blue Ridge played a significant role for her family during their time of need.

"It pushed heavy rain straight through the shingles of our rooftop, flooding water into the bedroom of my infant and toddler. There was no water to make my daughter's formula, and no way to communicate with family. My fiancé and I dug out the chainsaw and started slowly cutting our way down the mountain," White said. "Eventually, we made it to town and I was able to get a faint cell signal. A text alert from Blue Ridge Community College stated that they were setting up a distribution center with supplies. I joined other students in getting everything that my family needed."

Faculty and Staff Awards

These awards honored three outstanding individuals who have left a positive and lasting impact on their organizations and the System as a whole. The Faculty and Staff Awards segment was introduced by System President Jeff Cox.

"We are building stronger bridges to high-wage, high-demand jobs; expanding fast, flexible credentials that meet the needs of working adults and employers; and investing in the wraparound supports students need to succeed," Cox said. "This is more than education-it's about mobility, opportunity, and the future of our state. Community college has the unique ability to be so many things to so many people and at the heart of that are the amazing faculty and staff."



The Excellence in Teaching Award to Dr. Lisa Smelser , Biotechnology Chair at Central Carolina Community College, presented by the North Carolina GlaxoSmithKline Foundation . [See Award Video ]

The Staff Person of the Year Award to Ms. Denise Young , Director of Apprenticeships at Southeastern Community College, presented by the NC Rural Center . [See Award Video ] The President of the Year Award to Dr. Shelley White , President of Haywood Community College, presented by the John M. Belk Endowment . [See Award Video ]

Workforce Development Pinnacle Awards

The Workforce Development Pinnacle Awards segment was introduced by Mr. Tom Looney, Chair of the North Carolina State Board of Community Colleges. These awards recognized exemplary employers, businesses, or industry groups that demonstrated engagement and commitment to the education and professional development of its employees and/or the development of the state's workforce through partnerships with community colleges.

"To meet North Carolina's accelerating workforce demands, we must move at the speed of business and innovation. We accomplish this by embracing technology, leveraging artificial intelligence, unified data, and advanced learning platforms," Looney said. "We must treat students and businesses like valued customers, listening to their needs and responding with speed and agility."



The Apprenticeship Champion to Blum, Inc. with Central Piedmont Community College , presented by the State Employees' Credit Union . [See Award Video ]

The Innovative Leadership Award to GE Aerospace with Wilkes Community College , presented by Lenovo . [See Award Video ]

The Business of the Year Award (Less than 500 Employees) to Mertek Solutions with Central Carolina Community College , presented by Wells Fargo . [See Award Video ] The Business of the Year Award (More than 500 Employees) to Novo Nordisk with Johnston Community College , presented by the North Carolina Biotechnology Center . [See Award Video ]

A standout feature of this year's event was the showcase of community college talent from across the state:



The Sandhills Community College Choir, led by Dr. Michael Martin, welcomed guests, while classically-trained pianist and student Justin Francis performed during the cocktail hour.

Durham Tech Fine Arts students displayed their work in a curated exhibit by Instructor Timothy Postell, with support from the college's Public Safety team.

Wake Tech culinary students crafted artisanal chocolates as parting gifts for each guest.

Catawba Valley Community College students manufactured System-branded eyeglass cleaning cloths as parting gifts for each guest. Event photography was provided by James Walters of Oak City Social Club, a Randolph Community College graduate and current adjunct faculty member.

View YouTube playlist of all award winner videos and see photo gallery here . All photos will be added by April 9.

The North Carolina Community College System is a network of 58 community colleges created to improve the quality of life across North Carolina by opening the door to opportunities that minimize barriers to post-secondary education, maximize student success and develop a globally and multi-culturally competent workforce. The 58 institutions, serving more than 600,000 students, are located throughout the state and provide easy access to low-cost, high-quality educational opportunities and academic support that focuses on increasing employability. The System Office is located in downtown Raleigh, NC.



The State Board of Community Colleges is the policy-making arm of the NC Community College System. The Board consists of 22 members, who have either been assigned by the Governor, the State House or the State Senate. The Lieutenant Governor, State Treasurer, Labor Commissioner, and President of N4CSGA (Student Government Association) also serve on the board.

The North Carolina Community Colleges Foundation (the Foundation) is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization founded in 1986 to support the mission of the NC Community College System. The Foundation is governed by a diverse board of directors who, together with the executive director, steward the endowment; raise awareness and funds to develop and advance the System; manage several scholarship and award programs that honor excellence, and support public-private partnership programs that foster innovation. Going forward, the Foundation will lead a national campaign to drive more student, college, employer, and system success; and deliver more community, economic, and workforce development value for the state. To engage with the Foundation, visit .

