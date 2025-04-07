Fear And Greed: How To Catch Falling Knives?

Sentiment in financial markets has hit its lowest point in more than five years. The Fear and Greed Index fell to 4 on Friday and fell to just 3 at the start of trading in the new week. In recent history, only a return of the index above 10 was the first early signal of a rebound in growth. We consider a move out of the extreme fear zone, i.e., above the 25 level, to be a more reliable indicator.
Legal Disclaimer: MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment