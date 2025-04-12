Kashmir's Cultural Torchbearer

Reyaz Ahmad Alai

By Peerzada Aarif

Reyaz Rabbani Kashmiri, born Reyaz Ahmad Alai in 1988 at Waripora Payeen, Baramulla, is an educator, poet, writer, artist, and social activist. His dedication to literature, education, and social reform has significantly contributed to Kashmiri culture and heritage.

Rabbani's academic journey reflects his thirst for knowledge. He holds degrees in Mass Communication, Political Science, Urdu, and Journalism and is currently pursuing research in Political Science. His early involvement in the National Cadet Corps (NCC) further demonstrates his commitment to discipline and service.

In 2010, Rabbani became a teacher and resource person in his village, where the literacy rate was alarmingly low. Through his dedication, the literacy rate rose to 85%. His efforts extended beyond education - during the COVID-19 pandemic, he provided essential support to over 450 families in 21 villages. Additionally, he has supported orphaned girls' marriages, aided widows, and contributed to constructing a mosque and Darasgah in his village.

Rabbani's literary contributions are extensive. His notable book, Waavas Atthe Rou'tt, reflects Kashmiri cultural themes. He also edits The English Booster, enhancing linguistic skills. His poetry, popular on social media, resonates with themes of love, sorrow, and cultural identity.

To promote Kashmiri literature and culture, Rabbani founded the Hum Sukhan Cultural & Welfare Organisation Kashmir. This platform nurtures emerging poets, writers, and artists. He has revived the legacy of Persian scholar Hazrat Qadoos Mir Kreeri R.A., bringing his forgotten contributions back into public awareness.

Rabbani's impact extends to journalism as well. In 2014, he qualified as an announcer for Radio Kashmir Srinagar's Yuwavani Service and contributed to the popular Kashmiri program Tohenz Pasand. His journalistic work demonstrates his deep understanding of socio-political issues.

He has represented Kashmiri literature on national platforms, including a prestigious conference organized by the Haryana Academy of Art & Culture in 2024. His captivating poetry at the event highlighted Kashmiri culture's richness.

Reyaz Rabbani's remarkable contributions have earned him numerous awards, including the Best All-Rounder Award (2018), State-Level Young Poet Award (2020), Best Artist Award (2015), and COVID-19 Social Work Recognition. He has also been honored by various organizations for his contributions to literature, education, and social work.

His media presence, including appearances on DD Kashir, Radio FM, and JK Maraz Kamraz Academy, has further amplified his role as a cultural and literary ambassador.

Beyond his creative achievements, Rabbani is a mentor and guide, inspiring countless students and young poets. His efforts have empowered marginalized communities, promoting education, art, and social service.

– The author is a teacher and a freelancer. He hails from Baramulla and can be reached at [email protected]