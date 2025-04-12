One Student Dead, 23 Injured As College Bus Overturns In North Kashmir's Handwara

Officials said that the bus ferrying students of Government Degree College (GDC) Handwara lost control and overturned, leading to the fatal crash that left the entire area in shock, reported news agency KNO.

Soon after the incident, locals and emergency services rushed to the spot to rescue the injured and shift them to Government Medical College (GMC) Handwara.

Meanwhile, hospital authorities confirmed that a female student lost her life, while several others were being treated for multiple injuries, adding that few remain in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.

