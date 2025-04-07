MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Humanoid robot executes groundbreaking side flip in stunning video

April 7, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Unitree Robotics has released footage of what appears to be the first-ever standing side flip performed by a humanoid robot – a significant leap in dynamic motion and balance control that may have implications for real-world deployments. (See video below.)

The robot, called G1, executes the move without ramps, tethers, or support systems – launching from a standing position and completing a full lateral flip before landing cleanly on two feet. The motion is fast, fluid, and surprisingly natural.

The move sets a new benchmark in robotic agility. Boston Dynamics' Atlas robot has previously performed impressive backflips and parkour sequences, but no other humanoid is known to have pulled off a side flip – a motion that requires complex mid-air torque control and lateral body awareness.

At just 1.3 meters tall and weighing 35 kilograms, the G1 is compact but powerful. It features 23 degrees of freedom and is equipped with high-torque actuators that enable dynamic joint control.

A 3D LiDAR system and depth cameras provide the G1 with 360-degree environmental perception – essential not just for acrobatics, but for situational awareness in real-world settings.

The G1's top running speed is 2 meters per second. Combined with the side flip, this suggests a robot with not just mobility but advanced stability and mid-motion correction capabilities – traits that are critical for humanoid use in logistics, inspection, and potentially even disaster response.

Unitree has not shared specifics on the control algorithms used, but the execution hints at substantial advancement in onboard processing, trajectory planning, and actuation response time. Balancing a robot in motion is already a challenge; performing aerial acrobatics without sacrificing balance or precision takes that challenge to a different level.

Humanoid robots are being developed by companies like Figure AI, Tesla, and Sanctuary AI to perform useful physical labor in environments designed for humans. But one of the core challenges has always been stability – especially in unpredictable or dynamic environments.

The G1's side flip may not be a job skill per se, but it's a demonstration of the kind of control that would be required for traversing debris, reacting to falls, or maneuvering through tight spaces.

Unitree has positioned the G1 as an“affordable humanoid platform” with a relatively low starting price point for developers. If its real-world performance matches the promise of this video, it could become a widely used research and development platform for agile bipedal robotics.