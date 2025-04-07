THE DALLAS OPERA ANNOUNCES FREE, ON-DEMAND STREAMING OF RECENT PRODUCTIONS

DALLAS, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning May 1, The Dallas Opera (TDO) will release selected operas from its past three seasons for free on-demand viewing via its digital website and YouTube channel . Scheduled are recent productions from the 2024/2025 Season, Verdi's La traviata and Gluck's Orpheus and Eurydice, as well as operas from the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 seasons. The full list of productions and release schedule will be announced later this spring. All operas feature English subtitles.

This fall, TDO will partner again with classical broadcasting station WRR 101.1 FM, one of the oldest radio stations in the country. Beginning August 25, TDO will broadcast the four mainstage productions from its 2024/2025 Season on WRR's Concert Hall program. Listeners can tune in every other Monday evening at 8 p.m. as follows:

August 25: La traviata (originally recorded in October 2024)

The deck is stacked against Violetta, the ill-fated heroine of this well-loved tragedy-a courtesan trying to turn her life around, she falls for the romantic Alfredo, but illness and family meddling thwart her one chance at happiness. The 2023 winner of the Emerging Stars Competition at San Francisco Opera, Chilean soprano Yaritza Véliz brings passion and power to the role of Violetta, and acclaimed Mexican tenor Javier Camarena sings the lovesick Alfredo. Guest conductor Iván López Reynoso leads The Dallas Opera Orchestra and Chorus.

September 8: Pelleas and Melisande (originally recorded in November 2024)

Lost, confused, and frightened, Melisande is coerced into marrying the overbearing prince Golaud, and in her marital melancholy, she grows close to her handsome brother-in-law, Pelleas. Golaud's rage sets the stage for this timeless tale of forbidden love, family jealousy, and regret set to Debussy's luminous orchestrations. Ludovic Morlot conducts a stunning cast including baritone Edward Nelson as Pelleas, soprano Lauren Snouffer as Melisande, and baritone Nicolas Courjal as Golaud. Sir Willard White makes his Dallas Opera debut as the grandfather Arkel, and mezzo-soprano Katharine Goeldner is the matriarch, Genevieve.

September 22: Orpheus and Eurydice (originally recorded in February 2025)

In this new production of the classic Greek myth, Director Joachim Schamberger envisions the famous couple later in life. As Eurydice descends into dementia-a heartbroken Orpheus uses love and the power of music to rescue her from the darkness of her disease, her personal Underworld. Music Director Emmanuel Villaume conducts Gluck's original 1762 score. Two exciting young singers lead the cast: countertenor Hugh Cutting, making his U.S. debut as the steadfast lover Orpheus, and soprano Madison Leonard as the enigmatic Eurydice.

October 6: La bohème (originally recorded in March 2025)

Hungry, cold, broke, and deliriously in love, the artists in Puccini's masterpiece break our hearts each time it is performed, our pulses quickening as Rodolfo lights Mimì's candle anew. Led by Music Director Emmanuel Villaume, The Dallas Opera's treasured period production returns with a fresh cast of some of opera's brightest rising stars. In their Dallas Opera debuts, Uzbekistan-born tenor Bekhzod Davronov sings Rodolfo and American lyric soprano Sylvia D'Eramo is Mimì. Japanese baritone Takaoki Onishi is Marcello, and the magnetic Musetta is sung by American soprano Emily Pogorelc.

