Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Solar Energy Collector (FJK-496)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new solar energy collector that would better blend in with the natural outdoor landscape," said an inventor, from West Delray Beach, Fla., "so I invented the SILENT ENERGY SOLAR TREE. My unique design in solar energy collection would be not only functionally more efficient, and effective, but also more visually pleasing. By using a volume based rather than an area-based approach for solar energy collection."

The invention provides an improved solar energy collection system. In doing so, it offers a more effective and natural-looking alternative to currently popular rooftop solar energy systems. As well as would provide a higher-power output with a smaller footprint in comparison to a traditional flat panel solar cell-based system. As a result, it provides an enhanced visual appearance, and it could harvest more solar energy. The invention features an environmentally friendly, attractive, and modular design that is easy to install, expandable, and mobile. Thus, it is ideal for homes and urban areas where space is limited.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-FJK-496, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

