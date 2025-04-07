Injury-Hit Bayern Won’T Change Goals For The Season, Says Kompany Ahead Of UCL QF Vs Inter Milan

MENAFN - IANS) Munich, April 7 (IANS) FC Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany remained adamant that his side will not be changing their goals for the season given the surge of injuries the Bavarian giants have suffered in the past few weeks.

Bayern will be taking on Italian giants Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday (IST) in the first leg of the quarter-final before going to the fabled San Siro for the away leg next week.

"We're looking ahead and assuming that the guys who play tomorrow will be able to perform and get the result for us. We can't forget that the guys tomorrow have all been involved in our journey so far to where we are. I don't want to moan about things. I don't want to change my goals because we've got injuries. My thoughts are just about what can happen when we perform to our best," said Kompany in the press conference.

Aleksandar Pavlovic, Manuel Neuer, Dayot Upamecano, Alphonso Davies, Hiroki Ito and star midfielder Jamal Musiala are all expected to be ruled out of the season

There was also big news coming out of the Munich camp as club legend Thomas Muller announced he will be leaving the club at the end of the season. Muller is the record appearance maker for the club and is currently on 743 competitive appearances, in which he's registered 247 goals and 273 assists. He scored 45 goals in 131 games for the German national team from 2010 to 2024, winning the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. He won the Golden Boot as the joint top goalscorer at his debut World Cup in 2010 and also took part in the tournaments in 2018 and 2022 as well as the European Championships in 2012, 2016, 2021 and 2024.

Konrad Laimer, who was on media duty alongside the head coach, talked about the impact Muller can have in the game and said he is irreplaceable.

"He can always create that magic, but we've got lots of players who can win a game. I back everyone of us in the team to do that. I'd definitely like it if he has that moment tomorrow or in the second leg to help us."

"You can't replace Thomas Müller. He's unique. I want to keep winning with him in these final weeks together, take as much as I can. Everyone can learn a thing or two from him, like how relaxed he is before games. The good thing about football is that you face each other twice,” said Laimer.