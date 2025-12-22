Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Clear Skies And Mild Temperatures In City Bellary Air Quality Deteriorates

Bengaluru experiences clear skies and mild winter temperatures today, while Bellary's air quality deteriorates to unhealthy levels. Northern Karnataka records low temperatures, and residents are advised to take precautions against poor air quality.

Bengaluru experiences typical winter weather today with clear skies and sunshine. The temperature in the city is around 19 °C, accompanied by a humidity level of 62% and winds blowing at 14.4 km/h.

Observations from key locations show Bengaluru City at 14.7 °C, Bengaluru HAL Airport at 13.9 °C, and Bengaluru KIAL Airport at 13.2 °C.

Residents can expect a pleasant day, although early morning chill persists across the region.

Northern Karnataka recorded the lowest temperature in Bidar at 7.4 °C, while in Southern Karnataka, Hassan registered a minimum of 7.5 °C. Overall, temperatures across the state are within the normal winter range, providing typical cool conditions for this season.

The Meteorological Department has forecast partly cloudy skies with haze in some areas and fog or mist during early mornings in others.

The air quality in Bellary has sharply deteriorated, reaching 240 on the AQI scale, surpassing even Bengaluru's very poor levels. PM2.5 has climbed to 167, while PM10 stands at 230.

Experts have warned that an AQI above 150 can have serious health implications, including risks of lung and heart diseases.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions, such as avoiding prolonged outdoor exposure and wearing masks when required.

Despite the cloud cover, the Meteorological Department has not issued any rainfall warnings, indicating stable weather conditions across the state.

The general forecast suggests mild winter temperatures, clear to partly cloudy skies, and occasional haze or mist in low-lying areas during the early morning hours.

Overall, Karnataka can expect a typical winter week with no major weather disturbances.