Hyderabad Weather LATEST Update: Tuesday Brings Sunny To Partly Cloudy Skies

Get the detailed Hyderabad weather forecast for December 23. Expect a chilly start at 15°C, warming up to a sunny 29°C. Find out wind speed and sunrise times.

Hyderabad is expected to see sunny to partly cloudy conditions on Tuesday, December 23. The weather will turn cold again, especially during the morning and evening hours.

Max temperature: 29°C

Min temperature: 15°C

The maximum temperature will be around 29°C, while the minimum will drop to about 15°C. This will bring a chilly start to the day, followed by a mild and comfortable afternoon.

The real feel temperature is expected to stay close to 29°C. Despite the sunshine, the air will feel cool for most of the day.

On Tuesday, the sun will rise at around 6:42 am and set at about 5:47 pm, giving Hyderabad a little over eleven hours of daylight.

Winds from the east-northeast will blow at about 11 km/h. This light breeze will add to the cool conditions, particularly in the early hours.