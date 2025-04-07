Can Avoid Recession, But Trade Deals Key: Shashi Tharoor

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, April 7 (IANS) Against the backdrop of mounting global economic uncertainty and political confrontation at home, the Congress party has assembled in Ahmedabad for its much-anticipated two-day National Convention - a meeting steeped in symbolism and strategy.

Senior Congress leaders, including Shashi Tharoor, K.C. Venugopal, Ashok Gehlot, and Mallikarjun Kharge, have converged on the city ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting scheduled for April 8.

With over 90 per cent of CWC members in attendance and the arrival of the party's top brass - Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi - expected on April 8, the convention marks a high-stakes effort to revive the party's ideological clarity, political positioning, and electoral readiness.

Speaking to the media in Ahmedabad, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor voiced concern over the direction of the global economy, warning that several countries appear to be heading into recession.

“We were better off because we had a 5.4 per cent growth rate, and while that may dip, we may still avoid a recession,” he said.

Tharoor emphasised the importance of quickly negotiating effective bilateral trade agreements to safeguard India's exports and economic interests.

“Much depends on how successful those negotiations are,” he noted.

In a pointed reference to past economic challenges, Tharoor also commented on the 26 per cent reciprocal tariff imposed on Indian goods during the Trump administration, a move that had deeply impacted Indo-US trade relations.

“This is indeed a very concerning issue. There were high hopes that bilateral talks with the U.S. would yield assurances, but in the short term, this tariff hike was negative not just for India, but globally,” said the Congress MP.

Reflecting on the historical significance of Ahmedabad for the Congress, Tharoor noted that this was the city where Mahatma Gandhi first became Congress President, a pivotal moment in India's freedom struggle.

“We are keeping that legacy in mind. It's also the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, another towering figure in our history,” he said.

The two-day event is expected to include a detailed roadmap for the general elections 2029, focusing on strengthening the Congress organisation in Gujarat and across the country.

Discussions will also revolve around social justice, economic challenges, and restoring constitutional norms.