Bio-Implants Market Size To Reach USD 271.47 Billion By 2034
|Report Attribute
|Key Statistics
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 147.66 Billion
|Market Size by 2034
|USD 271.47 Billion
|Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034
|CAGR of 7%
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025 to 2034
|Segments Covered
|By T Product, By Material, and By Origin, By End User, and By Region
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Segments Insight
Product Insights
The cardiovascular implants segment held a dominant presence in the bio-implants market in 2024. The basic function of the cardiovascular implant is to function as an artificial conduit or substitute for an abnormality in veins or arteries. Cardiac implantable electronic devices , including cardiac loop recorders, biventricular pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD), and pacemakers, are designed to help control or monitor irregular heartbeats in people with specific heart rhythm disorders and heart failure. Cardiac implantable electronic devices (CIEDs) constitute a major breakthrough in the management of heart rhythm disorders.
The dental implants segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034. Dental implants are medical devices surgically implanted into the jaw to restore a person's ability to chew or their appearance. They provide support for artificial teeth, like dentures, crowns, or bridges. Dental implants are surgically placed in the jawbone and act as the roots of missing teeth. Due to the titanium in the implants fuses with jawbone, the implants won't slip, make noise or cause bone damage like fixed bridgework or denture might. And the materials cannot decay our own teeth.
Material Insights
The ceramics segment accounted for a considerable share of the bio-implants market in 2024. Ceramic-based implants do not attract bacteria the way titanium implants tend to do. This eliminates the risk of developing gum disease around our dental implant. Ceramic dental implants are generally a one-piece prosthetic, meaning the root and crown are attached when it is placed. Due to their similar color and natural luster to real teeth, alumina ceramics are generally used to make crowns, bridges, and veneers for anterior teeth. These are also used for damaged bone tissue and joint repair and replacement, as in the case of total hip and knee arthroplasty, because of their excellent wear resistance and biocompatibility.
The polymers segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate in the market between 2025 and 2034. Polymeric materials are used in traumatology and orthopedics where they have an irreplaceable role in the construction of implants. Two types of polymeric materials, non-degradable and degradable polymers, are used in implantology based on their applications. Non-biodegradable polymers are generally used for implants based on polyamides, polysulphones, poly-siloxanes, polyurethanes, polycarbonates, polyethers, and polyolefins.
Origin Insights
The autograft segment led the bio-implants market. Autograft refers to the use of the patient's own bone as graft. This has been traditionally achieved through the use of iliac crest bone graft (ICBG). An autograft can be used for a surgical reconstruction procedure. Autograft tissue is the safest and fastest healing tissue that can be used.
The allograft segment is set to experience the fastest rate of market growth from 2025 to 2034. The demineralized free dried bone allograft (DFDBA) is highly used in periodontal therapy as a scaffold for new bone formation in periodontal defects. It is demineralized, theoretically to expose osteoinductive or osteoconductive bone matrix proteins that may facilitate osteogenesis. An allograft is tissue recovered from a human donor for transplantation into another person. Allografts have been successfully used in many medical procedures for more than 150 years.
End-user Insights
The hospital segment registered its dominance over the bio-implants market in 2024. The benefits of hospitals for patient care include reduced waiting times, comprehensive medical care, cost savings, quality of care, convenience, and accessibility. A hospital is an essential healthcare facility that provides patients in need with specialized medical care, nursing care, and essential medical supplies. The most common kind is the general hospital, which is generally furnished with an emergency room that can handle any kind of medical emergency or accident.
The clinics segment is anticipated to growth with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years. Medical clinics provide medical assistance with innovative treatment facilities. It made patients lives simpler with hassle-free health consultations. It gets effective disease management, ideal center for preventive care, has experienced and professional staff, affordable healthcare services, and patients will get immediate assistance.
Browse More Research Reports:
- The global cosmetic implants market size accounted for USD 11,780 million in 2024 and is expected to exceed around USD 20,890 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2034. The global implantable collamer lens market size was valued at USD 335 million in 2024 and is projected to surpass around USD 1,167.73 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2024 to 2034. The global synthetic bio-implants market size is predicted to gain around USD 67.22 billion by 2034 from USD 45.41 billion in 2024 with a CAGR of 4% from 2024 to 2034.
The peri-implantitis treatment market size was exhibited at USD 310.69 million in 2024 and is predicted to reach USD 543 million by 2034 at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2034.
The global bio-based levulinic acid market size was valued at USD 28,219 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 73,861 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2024 to 2034. The global bio-wax market size was exhibited at USD 2,561 million in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 3,828 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2034. The global bio-based sealant films market size is predicted to gain around USD 5,848 million by 2034 from USD 2,918 million in 2024 with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2034. The global bio-based polyols market size was evaluated at USD 1,471 million in 2024 and is expected to grow around USD 2,075 million by 2034, at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2034. The global bio-based plasticizers market size was exhibited at USD 588 million in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 1,093.44 million by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2034. The global synthetic bio-implants market size is predicted to gain around USD 67.22 billion by 2034 from USD 45.41 billion in 2024 with a CAGR of 4% from 2024 to 2034.
Order the Premium Databook today for the discounted rate of $1550!
Bio-Implants Market Companies:
- Smith & Nephew Arthrex, Inc. Clinic Lemanic Alpha Bio Tec MiMedx Group Medtronic St Jude Medical (Abbott) Stryker Cooperation DePuy Synthes Biomet (Zimmer) Exactech, Inc. Cochlear Ltd Straumann AG Huhtamaki Oyj
Recent Breakthroughs in the Global Bio-implants Market :
- In August 2024, Dontia Allience Pte. Ltd. (DA) launched its Advanced Implant Strategies Center of Excellence (AIS) center in Singapore in collaboration with T32 Implant Center (T32), part of T32 Dental Group, a leading brand in the private healthcare industry with eleven clinics in Singapore. The new comprehensive center will bring together dental professionals and partners to collaborate and provide quality and comprehensive dental care for all patients. In February 2025, the 510(k) clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the full market launch of BioCharge Autobiologic Matrix, a bioresorbable synthetic implant designed to address biological failure modes in rotator cuff repair while enhancing repair integrity and long-term patient outcomes announced by Atreon Orthopedics, LLC, a Columbus based innovator in tissue healing and regenerative technologies.
Segments Covered in the Report
By Product
- Cardiovascular Implants Dental Implants Spinal Bio-implants Orthopedic Implants Ophthalmic Implants Others
By Material
- Ceramics Polymers Alloys Biomaterials Metals
By Origin
- Autograft Allograft Xenograft Synthetic
By End User
- Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others
By Region
- North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa
You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at ...
Statifacts offers subscription services for data and analytics insights. This page provides options to explore and purchase a subscription tailored to your needs, granting access to valuable statistical resources and tools. Access here -
Contact US
- Ballindamm 22, 20095 Hamburg, Germany Web: Europe: +44 7383 092 044
About US
Statifacts is a leading provider of comprehensive market research and analytics services, offering over 1,000,000 market and custoer data sets across various industries. Their platform enables businesses to make informed strategic decisions by providing full access to statistics, downloadable in formats such as XLS, PDF, and PNG.
Our Trusted Data Partners:
Precedence Research | Towards Healthcare | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment