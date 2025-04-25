What Do Americans, Not Trump, Think About Ukraine?

MENAFN - Asia Times) Donald Trump has threatened to walk away from the Ukraine peace talks if there is no progress soon . The implicit threat here is that the US will no longer get involved, perhaps withdrawing arms shipments and even humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

It is understood that the proposed plan the Trump team has been working on has involved Ukraine giving up territory, including Crimea, and giving up any possibility of joining NATO. The plan favors Russia's recent demands and Trump has recently said he has found Russia much easier to deal with than Ukraine.

But which country do US voters feel closer to, and which do they feel is more of an ally to their nation?

An Economist/YouGov poll conducted on March 17 asked Americans whether they thought Russia and Ukraine were allies or enemies. Some 2% thought Russia was an ally, compared with 46% who saw it as an enemy. In the case of Ukraine, the figures were 26% ally and 4% enemy. Given these figures, Trump's Russia-friendly policy looks unpopular.

Meanwhile, the Cooperative Election Study data in the US has just been released. This project involves a large group of researchers who conducted a survey of 60,000 Americans at the time of the presidential election last year. This very large sample provides an accurate picture of US public opinion.

American attitudes to policy alternatives for dealing with the Ukraine war

Cooperative Election Survey, CC BY-SA