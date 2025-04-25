Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pahalgam Terror Attack: Asaduddin Owaisi Dons Black Band Ahead Of Juma Namaz In Shastripuram Mosque WATCH

2025-04-25 05:02:20
(MENAFN- Live Mint) AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday donned a black arm band on his arm in condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians on April 22.

Standing outside the Shastripuram mosque in Hyderabad, Owaisi was seen distributing black arm bands to people before the Juma Namaz that is held on Fridays.

Watch the video here:

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

