Former ISRO Chief K. Kasturirangan Passes Away At 84 In Bengaluru
A distinguished space scientist and visionary education reformer, Dr. Kasturirangan played a pivotal role in shaping both India's space program and its education landscape.
“He left for heavenly abode this morning at his residence in Bengaluru. His body will be kept at Raman Research Institute (RRI) for paying last respects on April 27,” PTI reported citing officials.
Known as the man behind education reforms listed in NEP, Kasturirangan had served as chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University and chairman of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission.
He had also served as a member of the Rajya Sabha (2003–09) and as member of then Planning Commission of India.He was a distinguished space scientist and visionary education reformer.
Kasturirangan was also the Director of the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bangalore from April 2004 to 2009.
Key Takeaways
- K. Kasturirangan played a crucial role in advancing India's space program. He significantly influenced India's education landscape through the National Education Policy. His leadership extended to various prestigious institutions and committees, shaping India's future.
