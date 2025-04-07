Appwork Secures $13 Million In Series A Funding From Resolve Growth Partners To Modernize Maintenance Operations In Multifamily Property Management

MENAFN - PR Newswire) AppWork's intuitive, mobile-first platform helps property managers, owners and maintenance teams drive operational efficiency, resident satisfaction, and NOI by automating the entire maintenance lifecycle. Since launching in 2022, the company has experienced rapid adoption among multifamily operators including NMHC 50 operators and prominent mid-market owners/managers seeking purpose-built tools for maintenance operations.

"Maintenance is one of the most critical drivers of resident experience and operational success, yet it remains underserved by legacy solutions," said Sean Landsberg, Co-Founder and CEO of AppWork. "We started AppWork to give maintenance teams software they actually enjoy using. With Resolve as our partner, we're positioned to double down on our vision, scale faster, innovate deeper, and bring modern tools to even more operators across the country."

With the new funding, AppWork plans to significantly accelerate product innovation and deepen its customer success capabilities to support a growing base of property managers and operators.

"We've spent years tracking the evolution of software in multifamily property management, and AppWork stands out as the clear leader in modern maintenance operations," said Jit Sinha, Co-Founder and Partner at Resolve Growth Partners. "The team has built a product that users love, and their growth has been entirely organic, driven by word-of-mouth from happy customers. We're thrilled to partner with AppWork to help them scale into the category-defining platform for maintenance."

The Series A funding follows a period of strong momentum for AppWork, with over 300% year over year growth.

As part of the investment, Jit Sinha will join AppWork's Board of Directors.

About AppWork

AppWork is a leading maintenance operations platform purpose-built for the multifamily property management industry. Created by property managers who intimately understand the industry's challenges and the critical role maintenance plays in operations, AppWork is designed to streamline maintenance workflows and improve communication between residents, technicians, and property teams, AppWork empowers operators to deliver better service and drive operational efficiency. For more information, visit .

About Resolve Growth Partners

Resolve Growth Partners is a growth equity firm focused on investing in and scaling vertical market software companies. With decades of operational and investing experience, Resolve partners with entrepreneurs to accelerate growth, build enduring businesses, and drive market leadership. To learn more, visit .

Contact:

Sean Landsberg

3479091604

[email protected]

SOURCE AppWork