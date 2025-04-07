Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-04-07 10:15:24
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:54 AM EST - Ag Growth International Inc. : Announces that three highly qualified and independent nominees– Jean-Philippe Choquette, Daniel Halyk, and Corrine Ricard– have agreed to stand for election as new director nominees of AGI at the Company's 2025 annual meeting of shareholders. Ag Growth International Inc. shares T are trading down $0.37 at $31.65.

