Philippines, US Start 12-Day Joint Air Force Training
(MENAFN) The Philippines and the United States commenced a 12-day collaborative air force training exercise on Monday in the Southeast Asian country, as confirmed by a statement from Manila.
This drill, named Cope Thunder Philippines 2025 (CT PH 25-1), will continue until April 18. It will take place at various significant training locations in Northern Luzon, such as Basa Air Base and Clark Air Base in Pampanga, and Colonel Ernesto Ravina Air Base in Tarlac.
The Philippines has deployed 729 personnel along with a range of aircraft, including FA-50PH, A-29B Super Tucano, S-76A, and S70i Black Hawk helicopters.
Meanwhile, the United States has sent 250 personnel and 12 F-16 fighter jets, based on the statement from the Philippine Air Force. The statement further explained that “the exercise will highlight field training exercises on aircraft maneuvers and tactics.”
International observers from various countries are also taking part in the exercise, including representatives from the Royal Malaysian Air Force, Royal Thai Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, and the Indonesian Air Force.
These observers mark the first international participation in the drill.
The primary goal of the exercise is “enhancing joint operational readiness and deepening defense ties between the Philippines and the US,” the statement added.
As per the mutual defense treaty, the Philippines remains the oldest military ally of the United States in the Asia-Pacific area, where American forces have access to Filipino military bases.
