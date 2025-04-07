Scalp Clip Systems Market Size, Share & Forecast To 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

A scalp clip system is a specialized medical or therapeutic device designed to securely attach sensors, electrodes, or stimulation components to the scalp. These systems are commonly used in neurological monitoring, brainwave analysis (EEG), transcranial electrical stimulation (tES), and sound or light therapy applications. Scalp clip systems ensure stable contact with the skin, improving signal accuracy for diagnostic or therapeutic procedures. They are widely utilized in medical research, cognitive enhancement, and alternative health treatments, offering a non-invasive and efficient way to interact with brain activity.

Market Dynamics Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders drives the global market

The rising prevalence of neurological disorders, including stroke, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, and brain tumors, is a major driving force for the scalp clip systems market. As these conditions continue to increase, there is a heightened demand for advanced neurosurgical procedures that require high-precision hemostatic solutions like scalp clip systems.

For example, in October 2023, the World Federation of Neurology reported that neurological disorders are the second leading cause of death globally, impacting over 40% of the population. Cases are expected to double by 2050.

This escalating health burden is prompting hospitals and neurosurgical centers to invest in state-of-the-art surgical tools, including biocompatible and smart scalp clips, to improve surgical precision, enhance patient outcomes, and increase procedural efficiency.

Strategic collaborations and mergers create tremendous opportunities

Leading medical device companies are actively pursuing strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to broaden their product portfolios, foster innovation, and enhance their market presence. These partnerships, involving medtech firms, research institutions, and healthcare providers, are accelerating the development of next-generation neurosurgical tools, including scalp clip systems.

For example, in November 2024, Nihon Kohden acquired NeuroAdvanced Corp., the parent company of Ad-Tech Medical Instrument Corporation, a key provider of specialized electrodes for epilepsy treatment and neurodiagnostics. This acquisition strengthens Nihon Kohden's neurosurgical product portfolio, advancing neuromonitoring and precision surgical tools, such as scalp clip systems.

As global demand for high-performance surgical tools continues to rise, strategic collaborations and acquisitions will play an essential role in driving innovation, expanding product offerings, and enhancing access to advanced scalp clip systems.

Regional Analysis

North America holds a dominant position in the global scalp clip systems market , driven by the high adoption of advanced neurosurgical techniques and the strong presence of key market players such as Medline Industries, LP., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, and others. The rising prevalence of traumatic brain injuries (TBI), aneurysms, and neurological disorders continues to fuel demand for precision surgical tools.

Moreover, favorable reimbursement policies, increasing healthcare expenditures, and ongoing R&D investments in neurosurgical innovations contribute to market growth. The region also benefits from a well-established healthcare infrastructure, advanced surgical training programs, and the rapid integration of robotic-assisted and minimally invasive neurosurgical procedures, ensuring sustained market leadership.

Key Highlights



The global scalp clip systems market size was valued at USD 172.67 million in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 180.13 million in 2025 to reach USD 239.75 million by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on product, the global scalp clip systems market is segmented into scalp systems and accessories. The scalp systems segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market.

Based on material, the global scalp clip systems market is segmented into metal-based clips and plastic-based clips. The metal-based clips segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market.

Based on usage, the global scalp clip systems market is segmented into reusable scalp clips and disposable scalp clips. The reusable scalp clip segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market.

Based on end-users, the global scalp clip systems market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and others. The hospital segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market. North America is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

Ambler SurgicalMedline IndustriesLP.Integra LifeSciences Corporation.Aspen Surgical ProductsInc.Changzhou Haiers Medical Devices Co. Ltd.Braun SENovocure GmbHevonos GmbH & Co. KGMedtronicPaul Medical SystemsMcKesson Medical-Surgical Inc. Recent Developments

In November 2024, Novocure announced that the U.S. FDA approved its Head Flexible Electrode (HFE) transducer arrays for use with Optune Gio in treating adult patients with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). This innovation in non-invasive neurosurgical technology highlights the growing demand for advanced surgical tools, including scalp clip systems, to support precision and stability in neurosurgical procedures.

Segmentation

By ProductScalp SystemAccessoriesBy MaterialMetal-Based ClipsPlastic-Based ClipsBy UsageReusable Scalp ClipsDisposable Scalp ClipsBy End-UserHospitalsAmbulatory Surgery CentresOthersBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificCentral & South AmericaThe Middle East and Africa