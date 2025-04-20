SSU Fighters Destroy Over 600 Russian Positions, 15 Ammunition Depots In Two Weeks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) fighters have destroyed 610 Russian positions and fortifications, as well as 15 ammunition depots over the past two weeks.

As reported by Ukrinform, the SSU announced this on Telegra .

In two weeks, the special forces of the SSU's Centre for Special Operations 'A' have destroyed or damaged 53 tanks, 78 armored combat vehicles, 101 artillery systems and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 13 air defense systems, five electronic warfare/intelligence units (EW/ELINT), 810 vehicles, 40 drones, 225 communication antennas.

Additionally, they have eliminated 610 enemy positions and fortifications, 15 ammunition depots, and one fuel and lubricants storage facility

Moreover, the SSU reports that over a thousand Russian soldiers have been either killed or wounded in these operations.

As Ukrinform previously reported, fighters from the Scorpion unit of the Hart Brigade of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service destroyed a Russian fuel and lubricant depot, engineering equipment, and 18 invaders near Vovchansk.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine