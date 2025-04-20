Doha Institute For Graduate Studies Hosts Seminar On Sudan's Antiquities And Documentary Heritage

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Sudanese University Professors Association in Qatar, in collaboration with the History Program at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies, organized a seminar under the title: "Sudan's Antiquities and Documentary Heritage: Current Challenges and Possible Solutions."

The event was held in the presence of Minister of Education and Higher Education, HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater; Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan to the State of Qatar, HE Ahmed Abdelrahman Siwar Al Dahab; and President of the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies, Dr. Abdelwahab El Affendi; along with a group of researchers and individuals interested in Sudanese antiquities and documentary heritage.

In her remarks, Minister of Education and Higher Education, Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater emphasized the importance of regional and international solidarity in supporting Sudan amid its current crisis. She highlighted the need to protect the country's people, land, antiquities, and documentary heritage, stressing that this responsibility should not rest solely on the Sudanese people and government. Instead, it requires a collective global effort, especially given that Sudan's antiquities and documentary heritage represent a vital part of the world's cultural memory, as acknowledged by UNESCO.

She also underscored the potential for Sudan to restore what has been damaged by war through coordinated regional and international collaboration. This includes recovering stolen museum artifacts, reclaiming its compromised historical record, and safeguarding its cultural legacy for future generations. Qatar, she noted, is committed to working with dedicated partners to develop practical solutions that address the threats facing Sudan's cultural and historical assets.

President of the Doha Institute, Dr. Abdelwahab El-Affendi delivered the opening speech, in which he thanked the Sudanese University Professors Association in Qatar for their collaboration in organizing this important scientific event. He emphasized that Sudan's cultural heritage has come under attack and stressed the urgent necessity of preserving heritage and safeguarding documentation.

Following that, Dr. Ahmed Ibrahim Abu Shouk, Professor of Modern and Contemporary History at Qatar University and President of the Sudanese University Professors Association in Qatar, gave a presentation titled "Documentary Heritage in Sudan: Risks and Opportunities." In his talk, he explored Sudanese heritage centers both inside and outside the country, with a particular focus on the National Records Office; its holdings, locations, and developmental stages.

He discussed the chronological and thematic classification of its materials and proposed several solutions for preservation, including digitizing collections, appointing qualified personnel, and building strategic partnerships with archives around the world.

Salah Mohamed Ahmed, former Coordinator of the Qatar-Sudan Archaeological Project, also spoke about "The Qatar-Sudan Archaeological Project: Achievements Before the War, Current Status, and Prospects for Cooperation." He offered an overview of the project, its coverage of various historical periods, and the new sites explored in northern Sudan and the Bayouda Desert. He also highlighted the project's role in rehabilitating museums, restoring buildings and collections, and preserving temples, murals, and inscriptions.

For her part, Ikhlas Elias, Senior Museum Curator at Sudan's National Corporation for Antiquities and Museums, addressed the topic "Sudan's Museums: Impact of War and Future Outlook." She showcased examples of Sudanese museum artifacts, noting their diversity, historical depth, and educational, scientific, and cultural significance.

She pointed out the short- and long-term challenges faced by Sudanese museums, especially restricted access to sites due to military activity, as well as the urgent need to rehabilitate museum infrastructure and storage facilities.

The seminar concluded with several key recommendations, most notably forming specialized committees in coordination with UNESCO to assess the extent of looted museum collections and damaged archaeological sites; supporting the "Memory of Sudan" project in partnership with Qatar National Library and the Qatar National Archives to collect and digitize Sudanese documentary heritage and train professional cadres; collaborating with international, regional, and local organizations to repair damaged museum infrastructure; and taking legal measures to recover looted antiquities, in accordance with the 1970 UNESCO Convention.