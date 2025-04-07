Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait FM, KRCS Chief Discuss Enhancing Cooperation


2025-04-07 08:15:46
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 7 (KUNA) - Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met Monday the Head of the Red Crescent Society Khaled Al-Maqamis, where they touched on the society's activities and projects regionally and globally.
The two sides also discussed enhancing cooperation with international organizations affiliated with the United Nations, humanitarian non-governmental organizations, and civil society organizations to support joint efforts to respond to humanitarian emergencies. (end)
