403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait FM, KRCS Chief Discuss Enhancing Cooperation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 7 (KUNA) - Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met Monday the Head of the Red Crescent Society Khaled Al-Maqamis, where they touched on the society's activities and projects regionally and globally.
The two sides also discussed enhancing cooperation with international organizations affiliated with the United Nations, humanitarian non-governmental organizations, and civil society organizations to support joint efforts to respond to humanitarian emergencies. (end)
nma
The two sides also discussed enhancing cooperation with international organizations affiliated with the United Nations, humanitarian non-governmental organizations, and civil society organizations to support joint efforts to respond to humanitarian emergencies. (end)
nma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment