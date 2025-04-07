Sri Lanka's Population Increases By Over 1.4 Million To 21.76 Million

MENAFN - IANS) Colombo, April 7 (IANS) The total population of Sri Lanka reported in the Census of Population and Housing 2024 is 21,763,170, an increase of 1,403,731 over the total population reported in the Census of Population and Housing 2012, the country's Department of Census and Statistics (DCS) said on Monday.

The average annual growth rate of the population over the 2012-2024 intercensal period is 0.5 per cent. During the 2001-2012 intercensal period, the average annual population growth rate was 0.7 per cent, the DCS said.

The largest percentage of the population lives in the Western Province, where 28.1 per cent of the total population resides, while the smallest population of 5.3 per cent resides in the Northern Province.

The highest population density of 3,549 persons per square kilometre is reported in the Colombo District, while the lowest population density is reported in the Mullaitivu District in the Northern Province, which has a population density of 50 persons per square kilometre, according to the DCS, Xinhua news agency reported.

Sri Lanka had launched its new population and housing census, which is an exercise done once in 10 years, in November 2023.

The census was initiated at the Presidential Secretariat which was listed as the first building to be recorded.

A remarkable feature of the census was the incorporation of tablet computers, alongside traditional printed documents for data collection, the President's Office had said then.

The population and housing census is a vital source of data for shaping national policies, public administration and understanding demographics, ethnic distribution and other social characteristics.

The census encompasses housing information at the village official division level. This comprehensive undertaking includes assigning a unique number to every building and obtaining GPS coordinates for each structure.

Additionally, it results in digitised maps at the village official division level.

The Department of Census and Statistics had planned to conduct a population and housing census of the country in 2021 but postponed it due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The South Asian country's last census was conducted in 2012.