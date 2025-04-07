Telix Appoints Paul Schaffer As Chief Technology Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MELBOURNE, Australia and INDIANAPOLIS, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, NASDAQ: TLX, Telix, the Company) today announces that is has appointed Dr. Paul Schaffer to the newly created role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective today.

Dr. Schaffer has been CTO at ARTMS Inc. (ARTMS) (acquired by Telix in 2024) for the past seven years, as well as Director, Life Science at TRIUMF, Canada's particle accelerator research centre, since 2012. Based in Vancouver, Canada, Dr. Schaffer is widely recognized for his role in the buildout and transformation of the TRIUMF Life Sciences program, which included design and construction of a major multi-cyclotron radiochemistry facility and the development of the ARTMS QUANTM Irradiation System® (QIS®) for large-scale isotope production, which was commercialized and later acquired by Telix.

As Telix CTO, Dr. Schaffer will be responsible for harnessing the power of technology to advance Telix's capabilities in radiopharmaceutical research, development, and clinical applications. Dr. Schaffer will cover areas including chemistry, physics, artificial intelligence (AI), dosimetry, and data analytics, complementing the work of Telix's Chief Scientist, Dr. Michael Wheatcroft, and his team in driving cutting-edge research and development (R&D).

Dr. Schaffer said,“I'm excited to be taking on this role at such a pivotal time for Telix, as the Company advances rapidly toward its mission of transforming patient care. Telix has a bold commitment to innovation, and I'm thrilled to collaborate with this talented team to help drive R&D for the technologies behind the next generation of radiotherapeutics.”

Dr. Christian Behrenbruch, Telix Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Office, said,“Paul has an impressive track record of driving innovation in life sciences technology, including his groundbreaking work in large-scale isotope production. I have first-hand experience of Paul's impressive intellect, ideas and passion through his work at TRIUMF and with ARTMS, so it is a great pleasure to have him join the broader Telix team as we continue to lead radiopharmaceutical innovation.”

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and associated medical technologies. Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with international operations in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Europe (Belgium and Switzerland), and Japan. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical and commercial stage products that aims to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology and rare diseases. ARTMS, IsoTherapeutics, Lightpoint, Optimal Tracers and RLS are Telix Group companies. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: TLX).

