Invaders Attack Nikopol District With Drones, Leaving Three Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian forces launched drone attacks on the Nikopol district, injuring three people.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, shared the update on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“As of this morning, three people have already been reported injured in the Nikopol region,” he wrote.

The attacks targeted several communities in the district. In the Pokrovsk community, a 57-year-old man was injured by a kamikaze drone and will receive outpatient treatment. In Nikopol itself, two women, aged 49 and 56, were wounded and are currently hospitalized in moderate condition.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of April 6, Russian forces launched artillery and drone attacks on the Nikopol district, targeting the district center as well as the Marhanets and Pokrovsk communities.