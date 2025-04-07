Over 192,000 Students Set To Appear In Matric Exams Under Peshawar Board Starting Tomorrow

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The annual matriculation examinations under the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar are set to begin tomorrow, April 8, with over 192,000 students expected to participate across five districts.

According to officials, a total of 101,488 students will appear in the 9th-grade exams, while 91,086 will sit for the 10th-grade exams. The exams will be conducted in Peshawar, Charsadda, Khyber, Mohmand, and Chitral, with preparations reportedly complete.

A total of 712 examination centers have been established to accommodate the large number of candidates: 359 in Peshawar, 164 in Charsadda, 80 in Khyber, 25 in Mohmand, and 84 in Chitral. In Peshawar alone, 204 centers have been allocated for boys, 129 for girls, and 26 for both genders.

Also Read: Two Abducted from Bannu, Polio Officer Kidnapped in South Waziristan

A high-level meeting, chaired by Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud at the BISE office, reviewed final arrangements for ensuring the fair and transparent conduct of exams. A key decision made during the meeting was to shift suspicious private examination halls to nearby government schools and colleges to prevent cheating.

For the first time, assistant commissioners have been assigned the responsibility of overseeing anti-cheating measures. Additionally, the sale and purchase of pocket guides has been banned, and CCTV cameras have been installed in examination halls to monitor and curb any illegal or unethical activities during the exams.